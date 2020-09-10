Menu

Education

Remote learning at U of R will extend into the winter term

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 2:12 pm
University of Regina students adjust to online learning, limited campus life
Many University of Regina students are adjusting to online learning with little to no time on campus.

The University of Regina says remote learning will continue through the winter semester as a way to keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The approach will be similar to the fall term with the majority of courses delivered remotely. Exceptions will be made for low-density, face-to-face classes, labs, studios and clinical places.

Read more: University of Regina students adjust to online learning, limited campus life

“Our first responsibility is a safe environment for students, faculty and staff, while still offering a rich and robust academic and research experience,” said Thomas Chase, interim president and vice-chancellor of U of R in a press release.

“I am confident that the time, energy and resources we are investing in remote learning will continue to result in a delivery model that meets teaching, learning, and research needs while keeping people safe.”

The university made the announcement on Thursday in hopes of giving staff and faculty enough time to prepare for the upcoming semester, which begins on Jan. 11.

Read more: University of Regina sees 1.7 per cent increase in preliminary enrollment

The University’s Academic Incremental Recovery group will spend the next few months determining which course elements can be delivered in-person with appropriate safety protocols in place.

Details around the winter semester model will be released once they become available.

University of Regina alumnus takes unique approach to fight against COVID-19
University of Regina alumnus takes unique approach to fight against COVID-19
