University of Regina sees 1.7 per cent increase in preliminary enrollment

Numbers at the University of Regina are showing a jump in early registration compared to this time last year.

Currently, 16,754 students are registered, which is an increase of 286 since 2019.

“If student enrollment remains at this level by the Fall Census Date, we will have experienced 12 consecutive years of growth. This would be a remarkable achievement considering we are in the midst of a pandemic,” says Thomas Chase, interim president and vice-chancellor.

Student credit hours are up 1.2 per cent from this time last year, and 6.9 per cent higher than they were the year before that.

“This success is a testament to the value people place on a University of Regina education, and to the tremendous dedication of our faculty and staff who have successfully transitioned the University to primarily online teaching and learning for the Fall term,” Chase says.

But despite the increase, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected other aspects of registration.

For example, the University of Regina is seeing a 50 per cent decrease in first-term international student enrollment.

The university believes this drop is due to the restrictions on international travel amid the pandemic and it hopes that number will rebound next year.