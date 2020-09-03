Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

University of Regina sees 1.7 per cent increase in preliminary enrollment

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 11:17 am
University of Regina sees a 1.7 percent increase in registration numbers from this time last year.
University of Regina sees a 1.7 percent increase in registration numbers from this time last year. File / Global News

Numbers at the University of Regina are showing a jump in early registration compared to this time last year.

Currently, 16,754 students are registered, which is an increase of 286 since 2019.

Read more: Online learning expert worries sudden demand is leaving teachers, families unprepared

“If student enrollment remains at this level by the Fall Census Date, we will have experienced 12 consecutive years of growth. This would be a remarkable achievement considering we are in the midst of a pandemic,” says Thomas Chase, interim president and vice-chancellor.

Student credit hours are up 1.2 per cent from this time last year, and 6.9 per cent higher than they were the year before that.

Trending Stories

“This success is a testament to the value people place on a University of Regina education, and to the tremendous dedication of our faculty and staff who have successfully transitioned the University to primarily online teaching and learning for the Fall term,” Chase says.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: University of Regina students won’t be seeing tuition increase next year

But despite the increase, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected other aspects of registration.

For example, the University of Regina is seeing a 50 per cent decrease in first-term international student enrollment.

The university believes this drop is due to the restrictions on international travel amid the pandemic and it hopes that number will rebound next year.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19EducationUniversity of Reginainternational studentsEnrollmentregistration increasestudent credit
Flyers
More weekly flyers