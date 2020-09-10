Change of plans for new library in downtown Guelph’s Baker District redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

There could be a change of plans for the new central library in downtown Guelph’s Baker District redevelopment.

An alternative option city staff will bring before council would see the library move from the north tower residential complex into a free-standing building on the south end of the site, closer to Quebec Street.

“This new alignment provides a simpler, overall site layout while allowing for the same amenities and programs planned for the original library space,” the city said in a post on its website.

Along with the library and residential space, the redevelopment of the Baker Street parking lot is also set to include an outdoor square, commercial and institutional space, and public parking.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said with the second option, it anticipates an increase in property tax revenues from the Baker District and improvements to the overall “financial viability” of the project, all while meeting the original development objectives.

1:23 The importance of Peterborough’s public library The importance of Peterborough’s public library

The news comes after the city announced last month that the $67-million library would not receive any funding from upper levels of governments.

Without the funding, the city has been looking at an additional levy to property taxes. It’s unclear if the new plans for the library will impact its construction budget.

More details will be shared on Sept. 24 when the staff report is released. City councillors will discuss the matter during a meeting on Oct. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Potential new site layout for #BakerDistrict. In alternative option, going to Council Oct. 5, City staff examine the impact of re-locating new central library from north tower residential complex into a free standing building on the south end of site. https://t.co/fHwK6ZoK9c pic.twitter.com/EUuaFsQgXj — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 10, 2020