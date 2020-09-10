Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Change of plans for new library in downtown Guelph’s Baker District redevelopment

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 2:14 pm
Preliminary artist rendering of what Guelph's Baker District redevelopment could look like once developed.
Preliminary artist rendering of what Guelph's Baker District redevelopment could look like once developed. City of Guelph / Supplied

There could be a change of plans for the new central library in downtown Guelph’s Baker District redevelopment.

An alternative option city staff will bring before council would see the library move from the north tower residential complex into a free-standing building on the south end of the site, closer to Quebec Street.

Read more: Guelph city council approves $67.1 million library for Baker District

“This new alignment provides a simpler, overall site layout while allowing for the same amenities and programs planned for the original library space,” the city said in a post on its website.

Along with the library and residential space, the redevelopment of the Baker Street parking lot is also set to include an outdoor square, commercial and institutional space, and public parking.

The city said with the second option, it anticipates an increase in property tax revenues from the Baker District and improvements to the overall “financial viability” of the project, all while meeting the original development objectives.

The news comes after the city announced last month that the $67-million library would not receive any funding from upper levels of governments.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph’s proposed $67-million library will not receive government funding, mayor says

Without the funding, the city has been looking at an additional levy to property taxes. It’s unclear if the new plans for the library will impact its construction budget.

More details will be shared on Sept. 24 when the staff report is released. City councillors will discuss the matter during a meeting on Oct. 5.

