Health

Ford accuses feds of failing to enforce quarantine orders in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Doug Ford says Ontario mayors should tighten restrictions if needed
Should bars and banquet halls shut down? Should group gatherings be limited? Those questions became a bit of a political hot potato Wednesday as both the province and City of Toronto tried to calm concerns about rising COVID-19 case numbers. Travis Dhanraj has more.

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the quarantine system is “broken” because federal health officers are not charging people ignoring self-isolation orders for COVID-19.

Since the end of March, an emergency order under the federal Quarantine Act has required most people arriving from outside Canada to isolate themselves for 14 days, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Read more: Premiers Ford, Legault call on federal government to increase health transfers to provinces

Federal quarantine officers can lay charges with penalties of up to six months in jail and fines of $750,000, while police can issue tickets of up to $1,000.

Federal health officials say nobody has been arrested for ignoring a quarantine order, though one person was issued a summons to appear in court and 42 people have been ticketed by police.

Read more: ‘We need you at the table,’ Ontario premier tells feds on plan for Hamilton LRT

Ford says Ontario police checks have uncovered 622 quarantine order scofflaws and is frustrated about the lack of federal charges.

A spokesman for federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the rules are clear and there are enforcement procedures in place for those who break them.

Coronavirus: Doug Ford labels Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ amid uptick in cases
© 2020 The Canadian Press
