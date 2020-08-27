Ontario premier Doug Ford says he’s never seen better education minister than Stephen Lecce

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to a question about a drinking game made out of “the education minister’s most popular non-answers” regarding back-to-school press conferences, saying he has full confidence in Education Minister Stephen Lecce. He added that he was confident educators would “step up” when they return to school. Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton added that they want parents to first determine if a child is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, then should illness arise at school it would be teachers and other “facilities” in the school to determine, saying there is a layered system in ensuring children and educators are safe.