Start of academic year delayed for most TDSB high school students

The start of the school year is being delayed for Toronto District School Board high school students.

The majority of secondary students will now begin the year on Sept. 17, which is two days later than previously planned.

“Given the complexities of the secondary staffing and timetable process, we have adjusted the start dates of most secondary schools — both in-person and virtual,” a TDSB statement read.

Students who attend congregated special education sites and some intensive support programs in high schools will still begin the year on Sept. 15 in a semester schedule.

All other high school students, including some in other intensive support programs, will begin on Sept. 17 and follow a quadmester schedule.

“While most, if not all, secondary schools will be open on one of these two days, if there are unique circumstances that require additional time, those schools will contact families directly,” the TDSB said.

Starts date for secondary – amended – Majority of secondary programs will begin on September 17. pic.twitter.com/O8s8rBCDFR — Shelley Laskin (@shelleylaskin) September 9, 2020