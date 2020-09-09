B.C. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases; active cases dip for first time in two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Health officials released the data in a statement, which showed that active cases in B.C. dipped slightly to 1,378.

It was the first time in two weeks that active cases declined.

Another 3,101 people remain in self-isolation because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The number of people in hospital climbed by five to 37, with 15 of those patients in critical care.

There were also two new health-care outbreaks, one at the Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility in Vancouver, and one at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living home in the Fraser Health region.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 6,691 cases have recovered so far.