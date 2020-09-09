B.C. set to unveil COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday are set to introduce a preparedness plan for the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall.

The plan is expected to focus on a response to the influenza season and a second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting at the same time.

The announcement will be carried live at 1:15 p.m. on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

“It’s been a hard fight so far. We are tired. I know we are,” Dix said Wednesday.

“And we wish it were done, that COVID-19 were a thing of the past, that Dr. Henry did not have to bring in new provincial health orders, that COVID-19 became a fading sight in a rear-view mirror — instead of an item that is closer than it appears.”