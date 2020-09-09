Menu

Health

B.C. set to unveil COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall

By Richard Zussman Global News
Premier John Horgan is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as they discuss reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Premier John Horgan is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as they discuss reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.

Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday are set to introduce a preparedness plan for the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall.

The plan is expected to focus on a response to the influenza season and a second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting at the same time.

The announcement will be carried live at 1:15 p.m. on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders bars, nightclubs and banquet halls to shut down again

“It’s been a hard fight so far. We are tired. I know we are,” Dix said Wednesday.

“And we wish it were done, that COVID-19 were a thing of the past, that Dr. Henry did not have to bring in new provincial health orders, that COVID-19 became a fading sight in a rear-view mirror — instead of an item that is closer than it appears.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusJohn HorganFluInfluenzaDr. Bonnie HenryFallVaccineFlu SeasonVaccinationsFlu Shotssecond wave
