B.C. set to unveil COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall

Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday are set to introduce a preparedness plan for the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall.
The plan is expected to focus on a response to the influenza season and a second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting at the same time.
The announcement will be carried live at 1:15 p.m. on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.
“It’s been a hard fight so far. We are tired. I know we are,” Dix said Wednesday.
“And we wish it were done, that COVID-19 were a thing of the past, that Dr. Henry did not have to bring in new provincial health orders, that COVID-19 became a fading sight in a rear-view mirror — instead of an item that is closer than it appears.”View link »
