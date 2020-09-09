Menu

Health

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Diana Foxall Global News
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an internal memo sent to staff, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said a staff member received a positive COVID-19 test result Tuesday night.

The WFPS indicated the case is considered travel-related and said the employee was not in a front-line position.

Read more: Manitoba health officials report 11 new coronavirus cases as students return to school Tuesday

The individual is said to have a support service role in Stores, and was last at work Sep. 3 and 4 at the WFPS Training Academy. At that point, the person was asymptomatic and wore a mask for both shifts.

The service says because the employee wore a mask and followed physical distancing and sanitizing procedure, Manitoba Health has indicated there was a low risk of exposure to others.

Read more: Winnipeg Ikea store closed again after another positive COVID-19 test among employees

The WFPS Training Academy is undergoing a deep clean, but health officials are not attempting further contact tracing of the person’s co-workers because precautions were taken.

Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesManitobawinnipegcovid-19 casesWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceCOVID-19 Positive
