Crime

Drugs, guns, crossbows seized from rural southern Alberta property

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 12:22 pm
Firearms, crossbows and about $21,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized following the search of a rural property in Cypress County, Alta., on Sept. 4, 2020.
Firearms, crossbows and about $21,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized following the search of a rural property in Cypress County, Alta., on Sept. 4, 2020. Courtesy, ALERT

Firearms, crossbows and about $21,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized following an investigation in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said five people were arrested after investigators searched an acreage property in Cypress County, east of Medicine Hat, on Sept. 4.

The following items were seized:

  • 80 grams of methamphetamine
  • 46 grams of cocaine
  • 20 grams of fentanyl
  • 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • $7,035 cash

ALERT said nine firearms, three crossbows and several other prohibited weapons were also found on the property.

“ALERT’s policing model allows us to work with our partner agencies to address complex organized crime threats in communities big and small, urban and rural,” said Insp. Sean Boser, with ALERT Regional Teams.

Denver Ailsby, 41, from Medicine Hat, Amanda Memme, 48, from Calgary, Keith McVittie, 50, from Calgary, Pamela Drozdowski, 68, from Cypress County and Tameka Hazelaar, 26, from Medicine Hat, are all charged with a “variety of criminal offences related to drugs and firearms,” ALERT said in a news release Wednesday morning.

McVittie and Memme were also charged with a number of breach of recognizance offences, which stem from a previous ALERT investigation in May 2020.

