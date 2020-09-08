3 charged after ‘dangerous drugs and weapons’ seized in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A holiday trailer, eight dirt bikes and a wide range of drugs were seized following a month-long investigation that led to the arrest of three people in Red Deer.

Supt. Gerald Grobmeier with the Red Deer RCMP said the investigation began in July and resulted in the seizure of “dangerous drugs and weapons.”

Following the investigation, two residences in Red Deer were searched, where the following items were seized:

68.4 grams of methamphetamine

1 1/4 pounds of fentanyl

1.5 pounds of crack cocaine

33 grams of psilocybin

1,500 individual doses of cannabis edibles

Approximately $17,000 cash

A loaded .44-calibre handgun

A sawed-off .22-calibre rifle

A 2016 Keystone travel trailer that was stolen

A 2014 Mercedes that was stolen and has its VIN altered

A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup that was stolen and had its VIN altered

8 all-terrain dirt bikes, several of which were confirmed stolen

“This is a very significant and substantial seizure by the Red Deer GIS Unit,” Sgt. Paul Glanville said Tuesday.

“It’s not very often that we find this magnitude of stolen items in one area and we’re very pleased of the efforts and everything the Red Deer GIS and Property Crime team has put into this investigation.”

Jennifer Miller, 26, Seth Bradley, 36, and Deanna Regnier, 64, all of Red Deer, have since been charged with several offences in relation to the investigation.

All three individuals face the following charges:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Multiple counts (5) pertaining to the possession of restricted firearms

One count for altering a serial number of a firearm

Miller and Bradley face the following charges:

Theft of property over $5,000

Multiple counts (6) pertaining to the possession of restricted firearms

Possession of currency obtained by crime

Unlawful possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling

Bradley faces one additional firearm charge, and further charges related to the stolen vehicles are expected, according to the RCMP.

Glanville said two of the accused were known to police. He also added that investigators believe the trio could be involved in a larger network of people who are involved in “this type of operation.”

Miller and Regnier were released from custody while Bradley remains in custody. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

