Quebec reports 180 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations increase

Hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec as the province reported 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

The province’s caseload stands at 64,056 but health authorities report more than 55,000 recoveries to date.

Three additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were recorded but they did not occur within the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 5,771 after authorities say two previous deaths have been removed from the tally after an investigation found they were not linked to the virus.

Quebec’s number of hospitalizations increased by eight to 113. Of those patients, 14 are in intensive care — a drop of one from the previous day.

Officials say 16,368 tests were administered Monday, the last day for which that information is available. To date, 1,799,623 tests have been carried out in Quebec.

— With files from the Canadian Press