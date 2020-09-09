Class action lawsuit against TD over travel insurance, cancelled trips amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto-Dominion Bank is facing a class action lawsuit over its refusal to pay travel insurance claims following trip cancellations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed class action says lead plaintiff Kevin Lyons cancelled his family’s flight to Italy along with their Mediterranean cruise in early March after the Canadian government advised against travel to the region.

The statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court says TD turned down a $6,700 claim by Lyons and cited the travel credit available to him for the flights and cruise

Lawyer Sivan Tumarkin, whose firm represents Lyons, says credit or vouchers do not amount to a refund and that TD must pay the Toronto resident’s claims under the terms of its own travel insurance policy.

Tumarkin says many Canadians are experiencing similar frustrations with travel insurers and argues that vouchers make a poor replacement for reimbursement given the uncertainty around travel and health over the next couple years.

TD did not respond immediately to requests for comment. The lawsuit must be approved by a judge if it is to go ahead.

