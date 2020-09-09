Peterborough man charged with domestic assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with domestic assault following an incident early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a 911 call about a woman who allegedly had been assaulted at a residence.

Officers investigated and arrested a man.

The 37-year-old was charged with assault of a spouse; assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, police did not release the name of the accused in the domestic incident.

