Bill Kelly: Canadians want a ban on assault-style weapons

Some federal Conservatives are promoting an online petition with over 230,000 signatures that calls for the Trudeau government to abandon its Order-In-Council to ban the possession of a specific list of “assault-style” weapons in Canada.

A list of 230,000 signatures may be impressive to some, but I’m not sure it truly represents the public conscientiousness of the almost 38 million people who call Canada home.

However, those signatures do warrant presenting the petition to Parliament.

Numerous surveys, such as this one for Ipsos, have shown that the overwhelming majority of Canadians don’t want to see assault-style weapons in this country.

The government policy is not about taking firearms away from legitimate gun owners. It’s about reflecting the majority opinion of Canadians that no one should have access to these deadly weapons.

There are firearms that are designed for target shooting and hunting, but the “assault-style firearms” addressed by the order-in-council are not designed for that purpose; they’re designed to kill as many people as possible.

They are military-style weapons; ordinary citizens don’t need and should not have access to such weaponry.

Too many Canadians have died at the hands of unhinged or malicious perpetrators who have had access to these deadly weapons.

We know that this assault-style weapons ban won’t totally eliminate that danger, but it is a good first step to keeping Canadians more safe.

