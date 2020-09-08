Police warn Edmontonians about release of ‘convicted violent and sexual offender’

Send this page to someone via email

Police issued a warning to Edmontonians on Tuesday about the release of a 34-year-old man they describe as a “convicted violent and sexual offender.”

In a news release, police said Wilton Devine has been released on a peace bond and is now in the Edmonton area.

“Devine has been convicted of sexually assaulting an unknown female, who was a minor at the time, and also has a very violent history of committing assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault,” police said.

“Devine’s history shows he will use weapons while committing his offences, including firearms.”

Devine has been found to be a “high-risk violent offender” police said, adding his release comes with a series of court-ordered conditions he must abide by:

He must report weekly in-person or as directed, to his supervisor or designate

He must report any change in address or telephone number within 24 hours of any such change to his supervisor or designate

He must report his employment status and any change to employment status within 24 hours to his supervisor or designate

He must notify his supervisor or designate at least 24 hours prior to leaving the jurisdiction and notify them of his travel itinerary and destination plans

He must not be in possession of any weapons or firearms as described by the Criminal Code, nor be in the possession of ammunition or explosives

He must not contact in any way, directly or indirectly, by any physical, electronic or other means, any of his prior victims or their families, and not be within 100 metres of their residence, educational institution, place of employment or any other place they are known to be

He must abstain from the purchase, possession, or consumption of alcohol or any non-prescription drugs

He must keep the peace and be on good behaviour

If anyone sees Devine breach any of his conditions, they are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Police said they decided to issue the warning after weighing privacy concerns against the right of the public to know of his release. They added that the warning is not meant to encourage any type of vigilantism.

