Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 3 coronavirus outbreaks in region

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three active coronavirus outbreaks as of Tuesday — two at long-term care homes in Barrie and Bracebridge, Ont., and one at a food service facility in Muskoka.

The outbreak at the food service facility has affected two staff members, Dr. Charles Gardner, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, confirmed Tuesday.

Gardner would not disclose the name of the food service business for privacy reasons.

“No exposures were noted with regards to the patrons of this establishment,” Gardner said. “The staff that are involved are in home isolation at this time.”

Others who aren’t involved with the outbreak are still working at the facility, which has undergone a deep-cleaning, according to Gardner.

Another outbreak was declared at Barrie long-term care home Roberta Place on Saturday. Gardner said the outbreak has affected one staffer.

If one person gets infected with COVID-19 at a long-term care home, the health unit declares an outbreak.

The other long-term care facility outbreak is at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, which has affected one staff member and one resident.

Recently, there was one additional outbreak at a Barrie long-term care home — the Mill Creek Care Centre — but it was declared over on Saturday.

Since the pandemic’s onset, the Simcoe Muskoka region has seen a total of 21 COVID-19 outbreaks — 12 at long-term care homes, four at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

