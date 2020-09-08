Menu

Crime

Man arrested for drug offences after being found intoxicated at RCMP officer’s home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 2:04 pm
Crack and cash found by the Shelburne RCMP officer.
Crack and cash found by the Shelburne RCMP officer. N.S. RCMP

Police said that an on-duty Shelburne RCMP officer returned to his home on Sept. 5 to find an apparently intoxicated man on his back deck.

“The male was arrested for public intoxication at which point he attempted to escape custody,” the RCMP said in a statement. “He was arrested a short time later.”

READ MORE: Police investigate Dartmouth gas station robbery

Upon searching the man, police said the officer located what appeared to be 20 grams of crack cocaine and a sum of money.

According to police, the drugs were packaged for individual sales.

“The man told police he did not know why he chose to sit on the RCMP officer’s back deck, and the police officer is not concerned for his safety as a result of this incident,” the RCMP said.

Police said Bradley Joseph William Barron, 31, of Shelburne, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, mischief over $5,000, and resisting arrest.

Barron was also served with a summary offence ticket for being intoxicated in a public place.

The RCMP said he was taken to court and remanded. He returns to court Tuesday.

