Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate Dartmouth gas station robbery

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 12:05 pm
Halifax police are investigating a robbery at an Irving gas station in Dartmouth.
Halifax police are investigating a robbery at an Irving gas station in Dartmouth. Paul DeWitt / Global News

A man stole cigarettes and money from an Irving gas station on Waverly Road in Dartmouth just before 10 p.m. on Monday night, police say.

Police say a lone female employee was working behind the counter during the incident.

The suspect pulled a knife, pointed at the employee, and said, “I have a knife and I want all the cigarettes and bills from the till,” according to police.

Police say the suspect bolted behind the counter, waving the knife and saying to the employee, “If you don’t give me the cigarettes, I will kill you.”

Read more: 2 people face charges after police say 14-year-old abducted in Lunenburg County

After the employee opened the till, the suspect grabbed bills and ran out of the gas station.

Story continues below advertisement

The employee was not injured, police say.

Trending Stories

Police describe the suspect as 25-30 years old, between five feet and eight inches to six feet tall, and of a slim build.

He was wearing a white zip-up jacket with three green stripes going down both sleeves and three green stripes going across the chest of the jacket; olive-coloured sweat pants; white shoes; and a dark blue ski mask, according to police.

Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days
Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days

A witness told police they saw an orange Dodge Dart leave the gas station and then pull into an apartment building parking lot.

Officers found the vehicle and noticed cigarette cartons inside, as well as a green jacket.

Multiple police units and a police service dog attended the scene to track the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle was seized and a search warrant will be prepared Tuesday as the investigation continues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxRobberyhalifax policeDartmouth robberyIrving Gas StationDarmouthDartmouth gas station robberyDartmouth gas station
Flyers
More weekly flyers