Police investigate Dartmouth gas station robbery

A man stole cigarettes and money from an Irving gas station on Waverly Road in Dartmouth just before 10 p.m. on Monday night, police say.

Police say a lone female employee was working behind the counter during the incident.

The suspect pulled a knife, pointed at the employee, and said, “I have a knife and I want all the cigarettes and bills from the till,” according to police.

Police say the suspect bolted behind the counter, waving the knife and saying to the employee, “If you don’t give me the cigarettes, I will kill you.”

After the employee opened the till, the suspect grabbed bills and ran out of the gas station.

The employee was not injured, police say.

Police describe the suspect as 25-30 years old, between five feet and eight inches to six feet tall, and of a slim build.

He was wearing a white zip-up jacket with three green stripes going down both sleeves and three green stripes going across the chest of the jacket; olive-coloured sweat pants; white shoes; and a dark blue ski mask, according to police.

A witness told police they saw an orange Dodge Dart leave the gas station and then pull into an apartment building parking lot.

Officers found the vehicle and noticed cigarette cartons inside, as well as a green jacket.

Multiple police units and a police service dog attended the scene to track the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was seized and a search warrant will be prepared Tuesday as the investigation continues.