2 people face charges after police say 14-year-old abducted in Lunenburg County

A man and woman are facing charges of abduction after Lunenburg District RCMP received a report of a missing 14-year-old on Monday.

“The preliminary investigation showed the youth may be in the Conquerall Mills area with a woman known to them,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Police said they searched the Conquerall Mills area, and on Tuesday morning were able to locate the woman, youth and another man.

The three of them were found walking along Conquerall Road, according to police. The woman and man were arrested without incident, and the youth was found safe.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old Kings County woman and 31-year-old Lunenburg County man are facing charges of abduction of a person under the age of 16 and are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 25, 2020.

Both were released on conditions to have no contact with the youth.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.