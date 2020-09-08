Calgary firefighters battle house fire in Evanston

At least four homes are believed to have suffered damage in a blaze that broke out in the community of Evanston on Tuesday.
Calgary firefighters were called to the 400 block of Evanston Drive Northwest at around 9:30 a.m.
Thick black smoke could be seen coming from the exterior of the home, and flames had already spread to a second house when crews arrived.
The Calgary Fire Department said one person and their dog made it out of the house safely.
Police and firefighters, meanwhile, worked together to evacuate surrounding homes and reroute area traffic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
