Hextall on Hockey: Scrap the handshakes in the NHL playoffs

I hate the handshake line.

Yes, the act so many in the hockey world deem the greatest tradition of sportsmanship and respect – I hate it.

I’m aware that’s an unpopular opinion, but I don’t care.

I played sports my entire life and consider myself a competitive person, as most athletes are. I also experienced a great deal of second-place finishes and heartbreak in my amateur athletic career.

So imagine being in the rare air of the last four teams battling for the Stanley Cup, or the last two teams, and then losing.

It’s bad enough the losing team has to watch the winners celebrate.

On a knee with their heads down, crumpled over on the bench trying not to cry. Sitting there in the public eye because they have to shake hands, because if they don’t, it’s ‘unsportsmanlike.’

I’m not sure we comprehend the devastation for each player and coach in that moment. It lives on forever and the only thing that erases it is winning, not a handshake and pat on the back from the winning players.

In my opinion, skating off the ice after having your boyhood dream dashed and walking the hall to your dressing room is just as classy.

The winners celebrate and the defeated souls take their heartbreak and dignity to the dressing room.

No handshake required.

