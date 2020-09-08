Creative lockers at Moncton’s Beaverbrook School aim to calm students’ first day jitters

Volunteers at Beaverbrook School in Moncton had a special surprise ready for students to settle any of those first-day jitters of returning to school during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a stressful time for everyone, and unprecedented times for sure, so we just thought this would be something that hopefully will just encourage them and make them feel good,” said Angela Dawson, the school’s administrative assistant.

Dawson spearheaded the locker beautification project for the kids.

Dawson, along with a retired teacher, volunteered several hundred hours over the summer to paint every single locker in the school to look like the spine of a book.

“It was a great opportunity to do something special for the kids and to show how much we care about them,” Dawson said.

She hopes the colourful lockers, with inspiring messages taped inside, will bring smiles to the faces of students who may be stressed about returning to school.

Dawson also hopes her labour of love will foster a love for reading.

“It is my hope that they will walk by these lockers and see one that inspires them to read that book,” she said.

There are 54 lockers painted at the school which is something school principal Sarah Lowe, currently on leave and teaching at another school, has been wanting to do for years.

“We have classics and more modern books that will stand the test of time so it is really exciting,” Lowe said.

After spending six months away from his classmates and teachers amid the pandemic, Parker Johnson, a Grade 8 student at Beaverbrook, told Global News he loved the idea.

“With all the mundaneness that quarantine has been, it is nice to have a change in the daily routine.”

Dawson hopes that reading the book linked to their lockers will also offer the kids an escape from the reality of the pandemic.

“I think, with everything going on it, is really nice to get lost in a book and go somewhere else,” she said.

