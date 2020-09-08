Drugs found after large cabin cruiser runs aground on Sturgeon Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges after a vessel they were operating ran aground last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers were called to an area of Sturgeon Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay, after a resident observed that a 33-foot cabin cruiser vessel had run aground near Leslie Frost Lane and struck a dock.

OPP say two occupants on the boat were allegedly in possession of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis.

Peter Jackman, 53, and Katelynn Keeler, 33, both of Lindsay, were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking — cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking — opioid, other than heroin

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Jackman was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Lindsay court later Thursday. Keeler was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 3.

