Crime

Drugs found after large cabin cruiser runs aground on Sturgeon Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 11:54 am
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP found drugs aboard a boat which ran aground on Sturgeon Lake on Sept. 3.
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP found drugs aboard a boat which ran aground on Sturgeon Lake on Sept. 3. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges after a vessel they were operating ran aground last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers were called to an area of Sturgeon Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay, after a resident observed that a 33-foot cabin cruiser vessel had run aground near Leslie Frost Lane and struck a dock.

Read more: 3 taken to hospital after boats collide on Pigeon River in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say two occupants on the boat were allegedly in possession of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis.

Peter Jackman, 53, and Katelynn Keeler, 33, both of Lindsay, were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking — cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking — opioid, other than heroin
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Jackman was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Lindsay court later Thursday. Keeler was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 3.

Investigation underway into a fatal boat crash in Toronto
