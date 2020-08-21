3 taken to hospital after boats collide on Pigeon River in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital and one person has been charged following a collision between two boats on Thursday afternoon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, around 4:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported collision on Pigeon River, north of Peace Road, just a few kilometres north of the village of Omemee.

Civilians in the area helped bring nine people on board the vessels to shore.

Police say two adults and a youth were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old Omemee resident was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner contrary to the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act.

No name was released.