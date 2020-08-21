Menu

3 taken to hospital after boats collide on Pigeon River in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say three people were taken to hospital following a boating collision on Pigeon River south of Omemee.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say three people were taken to hospital following a boating collision on Pigeon River south of Omemee. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people were taken to hospital and one person has been charged following a collision between two boats on Thursday afternoon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, around 4:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported collision on Pigeon River, north of Peace Road, just a few kilometres north of the village of Omemee.

Civilians in the area helped bring nine people on board the vessels to shore.

Boat operator charged with impaired driving after collision on Belmont Lake north of Havelock: OPP

Police say two adults and a youth were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old Omemee resident was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner contrary to the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act.

No name was released.

Boat traffic down 27% on Trent Severn Waterway
City of Kawartha Lakes Boating boats Omemee boaters Boat Crash boating collision pigeon river
