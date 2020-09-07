B.C. Loblaws employees rally on Labour Day to restore COVID-19 pandemic pay

Employees of the Loblaw Corporation spent Labour Day rallying in front of Superstores, Shoppers Drug Marts and Dominion stores demanding the company restore their pandemic pay amind the COVID-19 crisis.

Members of Unifor want Loblaws to settle a two-week strike in Newfoundland and to restore the pandemic pay to all workers across the country.

Loblaws was one of a number of major grocery chains who ended their temporary pandemic pay bonuses back in June.

“Today is a day for workers, and what we see is a lot of politicians and corporations put out these nice platitudes about workers, but when push comes to shove, they’re not prepared to treat them fairly,” Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director, told Global News. So Labour Day for us is a day of action, it’s a day to be on the streets defending these workers, these precarious workers who are treating us so good, we’re here to defend those workers.”

Global News has reached out to Loblaws for comment.