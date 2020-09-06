Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses after man stabbed in Victoria’s Centennial Square

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 6:22 pm
Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing in Centennial Square that left a man in hospital.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the pubic square, which is adjacent to Victoria City Hall.

According to police, a wounded man approached officers and said he’d been stabbed following a verbal confrontation with another man in the square.

Read more: Victoria’s mayor will seek to block return of homeless campers to Centennial Square

A second man then allegedly chased the victim. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man with dreadlocks who was wearing a green shirt and a knife on his belt. The suspect also had a husky-type dog.

The second man is described as 25-30 years old, had long hair and was wearing aviator sunglasses.

Read more: Undercover officers robbed during drug investigation outside Victoria City Hall

Crime and violence around Centennial Square has become a hot-button issue in Victoria in recent months, and was a key motivation for the city to clear a homeless encampment from the property last week.

Councillors recently voted to allow the campers to return, but the city’s mayor says she’ll try and block that effort.

A recent undercover police operation broke up a suspected drug ring operating out of tents in the square, and resulted in the arrests of a dozen people. During the operation, one of the undercover officers was robbed.

