Recipe: Watermelon and feta salad

This refreshing salad is a welcome first course on a hot summer day. You can opt for seedless watermelons, which saves your guests the time to pick out the seeds and keeps the cubes are even.

Ingredients

Salad

4-6 slices seedless watermelon, 1/2 inch thick

1 heaping cup feta cheese cut into cubes

2/3 cup pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons chili oil

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh basil chopped

3 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley chopped

Dressing

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/3 cup really good extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Ground pepper to taste

Method

Whisk the dressing ingredients together and set aside. Cut the rind off the watermelon, place the melon on a plate then top with another plate and place a heavy tin or weight on top. This helps to compress the melon. What this does is press out the water and leave a firmer piece of fruit devoid of all the water. Chill for about 2 hours. Combine the pumpkin seeds and chili oil in a bowl and still to coat. Transfer to a small pan or cookie sheet and roast in a 325F oven for about 15 minutes or until lightly toasted. Set aside. Cut the watermelon into one-inch cubes. Do the same with the feta. Place the cubes on your serving plate. Drizzle the dressing over, sprinkle the roasted seeds and then top with the chopped fresh herbs.

