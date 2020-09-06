Person pepper-sprayed at CF Polo Park

Winnipeg police are investigating after a person was pepper-sprayed at CF Polo Park on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the mall around 3:30 p.m. after reports of the incident.
Read more: Thugs hit 3 kids with pepper spray, threaten mother with hatchet in North End home invasion
Police say there was one victim who didn’t co-operate with police and didn’t stay with security.
The suspects were last seen running towards Omand’s Creek.
Global News reached out to the mall for more information but has yet to hear back.
