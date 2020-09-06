Winnipeg fire department warns of high winds and the dangers with fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning Winnipeggers not to light that backyard fires on Sunday after high winds were forecast for the area.

Environment Canada predicts high winds Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 90 km/h.

The department is reminding people that open-air fires are not permitted in the City of Winnipeg when wind speeds exceed 25 km/h.

That includes fire pits, fireworks and any open fires in private or public spaces, regardless of whether or not a permit was previously obtained.

The department also shared details of a house fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called around 2:20 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the home. The fire was declared under control at 2:41 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

