Crime

RCMP lay manslaughter charge in death of man on Paul Band First Nation

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 7:32 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
A 23-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of a man on Aug. 28 on Paul Band First Nation. File / Global News

RCMP have charged a 23-year-old man with manslaughter following the Aug. 28 death of a 54-year-old man on Paul Band First Nation.

Lynden Aerin Bird, of Paul Band First Nation, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of manslaughter.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, RCMP said they were called to assist EMS with an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, a 54-year-old man was found dead outside a residence.

Rufus Clive Rain, 54, was identified as the victim. Previous reports from the RCMP had said he was 53, although officials clarified Saturday Rain was 54.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and determined the manner of the Rain’s death to be a homicide. The cause of his death was not released. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Bird is set to appear in court on Sept. 9 in Stony Plain.

Read more: RCMP investigate 2 separate deaths on Paul Band First Nation

The death of Rain was the first of two that RCMP are investigating on the First Nation last week. The second death occurred on Aug. 30 — two days after the death of Rain — when a man was allegedly shot in his home.  That man has not yet been identified by RCMP.

Paul Band First Nation is located about 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.

