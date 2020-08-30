Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate 2 separate deaths on Paul Band First Nation

By Allison Bench Global News
A large police presence was on scene Sunday in the Paul Band First Nation west of Edmonton.
A large police presence was on scene Sunday in the Paul Band First Nation west of Edmonton. Les Knight / Global News

RCMP confirmed Sunday there have been two sudden deaths reported on the Paul Band First Nation this week.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was among a large police presence spotted on scene at a home on the First Nation Sunday by a Global News crew.

RCMP said they were investigating a sudden death Sunday.

Officials with the RCMP confirmed there was also a separate death on the reserve earlier in the week — although they could not specify when the first death occurred when asked.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after death on Paul First Nation, Alta.

The major crimes unit was also called in for the first death, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP on scene investigating a sudden death on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Officials said this is the second sudden death on the Paul Band First Nation over the last week.
RCMP on scene investigating a sudden death on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Officials said this is the second sudden death on the Paul Band First Nation over the last week. Les Knight / Global News

Officials did not provide details on the victims in either death or if they were connected.

Paul Band First Nation is located about 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come…

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPRCMP Major Crimes Unitalberta first nationPaul Band First NationPaul BandRCMP investigate deathalberta sudden deathfirst nation deathspaul band crimercmp paul band
Flyers
More weekly flyers