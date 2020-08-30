RCMP investigate 2 separate deaths on Paul Band First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP confirmed Sunday there have been two sudden deaths reported on the Paul Band First Nation this week.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was among a large police presence spotted on scene at a home on the First Nation Sunday by a Global News crew.

RCMP said they were investigating a sudden death Sunday.

Officials with the RCMP confirmed there was also a separate death on the reserve earlier in the week — although they could not specify when the first death occurred when asked.

The major crimes unit was also called in for the first death, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP on scene investigating a sudden death on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Officials said this is the second sudden death on the Paul Band First Nation over the last week. Les Knight / Global News

Officials did not provide details on the victims in either death or if they were connected.

Paul Band First Nation is located about 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come…