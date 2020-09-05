21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday morning.

This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 1,294.

The new cases occurred in the following areas:

• three in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• four in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• four in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

• ten cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province says preliminary investigations indicate that eight of the cases are related to close contacts adding that investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.4 per cent.

There are also 426 known active cases and 852 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 16.

Currently, in the province there are 13 people in hospital and two people in intensive care.

The Manitoba government says case investigations indicate a previously identified case in a health-care worker in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is linked to the Concordia Place personal care home.

Health officials say while the risk is assessed to be low, Concordia Place has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution.

That means the location has put additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff, and are restricting visitation. Concordia Place has moved to Critical (red) on the pandemic response system.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,494 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 144,212.

Manitobans are being asked to not go out while you feel ill, practice proper hand hygiene, covering your cough and physical distancing when you are with people outside your household.

The province adds that if you cannot physically distance, you should wear a mask.