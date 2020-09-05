Menu

Crime

Morning stabbing in Montreal injures 24-year-old

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 12:12 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body on Saturday morning in Montreal, said police.

The victim was assaulted with a sharp object at around 9:30 a.m. on Ste. Catherine Street near Cartier Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police found the suspect in the altercation while searching the perimeter for clues.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and transported to a detention centre for questioning.

 READ MORE:  Montreal police arrest 3 additional suspects after fatal stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

According to Chèvrefils, the assault was a result of an argument gone wrong between two people who knew each other.

A canine unit was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

A security perimeter was erected Saturday morning on Ste. Catherine Street between Papineau and Dorion streets.

