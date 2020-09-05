Halifax police investigating armed robbery in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.

In a press release, police said that at 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Highfield Variety located at 94 Highfield Park Drive.

A lone man is reported to have entered the store and produced a knife to the lone employee who was stocking the fridge.

Read more: Halifax police add 2019 homicide to major crimes reward program

The man is alleged to have told her “give me cash and cigarettes, do not press (the) security button or call anyone.”

The suspect went behind the counter with the employee and took money from the till as he had the employee fill a re-usable green Sobey’s bag with cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman was not injured.

2:17 Calgary police investigating whether mall robberies are linked Calgary police investigating whether mall robberies are linked

The suspect fled the store and turned left running down the pathway between 94 Highfield Park Dr. and 96 Highfield Park.

Halifax police are describing the suspect as a man approximately 30 years old, five-feet-nine-inches tall and heavy set.

At the time of the robbery, the man was reported to be wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over a dark ball cap he was wearing on his head.

Read more: Police seek help identifying suspect after an assault on a Halifax Transit bus

The man was also wearing a dark mask, gloves, grey sweat pants with a black line from the pocket to the knee on both sides of the pants and grey sneakers with white ties.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple units, including a K9 officer responded to the scene and participated in a search for the suspect, however, no one was located.

Anyone with information on the incident of the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.