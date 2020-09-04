Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Accused Neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews due in U.S. court January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2020 3:54 pm
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews is shown in an undated RCMP handout photo.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews is shown in an undated RCMP handout photo. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

WASHINGTON — The lawyer for accused neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews will be back in court Jan. 12 to try to convince a Maryland judge to drop weapons charges against the former Canadian Forces reservist.

In a series of motions filed in Maryland District Court this week, lawyer Joseph Balter argues that two of the four charges against his client are redundant, and that a number of warrants issued in the case are unconstitutional.

Read more: Lawyer for ex-Manitoba reservist wants weapons charges dropped

Prosecutors, defence lawyers and District Judge Theodore Chuang gathered today via conference call to set deadlines for the government’s response to the motions and to set a hearing date.

Trending Stories

Mathews, a former combat engineer, vanished from Beausejour, Man., last year following media reports alleging he was a recruiter for a white-supremacist group known as The Base.

The case against accused Canadian extremist Patrik Mathews
He faces two counts each of being an alien in possession of a firearm, and transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Balter has also asked the court to allow his client to be tried separately from his two co-accused, Brian Lemley Jr. and William Bilbrough, on the grounds that it will otherwise be difficult for Mathews to get a fair trial.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
