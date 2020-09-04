P.E.I. reports single new case of COVID-19, issues advisory on possible exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting a single additional case of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

There are now three active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. The two other cases were reported on Thursday.

In a press release Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, said the new case reported on Friday is a male in his late teens who arrived after international travel.

The individual has been self-isolating since they arrived on Aug. 29. The youth developed symptoms while in self-isolation and underwent testing on Thursday.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and remains in self-isolation, Morrison said.

The province’s health department is conducting contact tracing on anyone who had close contact with the individual 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.

P.E.I.’s top doctor also reported that travel information is now known for the two positive cases announced on Thursday.

Both men travelled from Vancouver to Toronto on Air Canada flight AC128 on Aug. 23.

They arrived in Toronto on Aug. 24, then flew from Toronto to Charlottetown on Air Canada flight AC 8358.

Out of an abundance of caution, Morrison is asking all passengers who travelled on those flights to monitor their symptoms.

If any passengers develop symptoms of COVID-19 they are urged to call their doctor or 811 to arrange for testing.

At this time there is no evidence of community spread in P.E.I., and the risk of transmission of the coronavirus is considered low.

The province has had a total of 47 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.