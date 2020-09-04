Nova Scotia renews state of emergency, no new COVID-19 cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

There are five active cases of the coronavirus in Nova Scotia as no new cases were reported on Friday.

To date, the province has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday the province completed 869 tests, moving the province’s total number of tests completed to 79,387.

There have been 65 deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Nova Scotia is also renewing the province’s state of emergency effective Sunday.

It will now be set to expire on Sept. 20.

Health officials say the list of COVID-19 symptoms has also been updated Friday.

“When we broadened the list, we said we would continue to monitor how COVID-19 presents and adapt the list of symptoms if needed,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We have reviewed the symptoms that our confirmed cases were presenting with and are confident that having a narrower list will still allow us to identify people with COVID-19.” Tweet This

The province now suggests anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, the update recommends visiting 811 if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

