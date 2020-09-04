Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 people who refused to wear masks on flights face $1,000 fines from Transport Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2020 12:45 pm
Wear masks on WestJet or face year-long no-fly restriction
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 28): Wear masks on WestJet or face year-long no-fly restriction

OTTAWA — Federal transport officials have issued the first fines to air passengers who refused to wear face masks on Canadian flights, in violation of a government order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Transport Canada says two unnamed people have been fined $1,000 each for refusing to follow directions from air crews to wear their face coverings.

Read more: WestJet, Vancouver airport to test passengers for coronavirus in new pilot project

The first incident occurred June 14 on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Waterloo, Ont., while the second took place July 7 on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Transport Canada says the passengers were each directed repeatedly by the air crews to wear their face coverings during the flights and in both cases the individuals refused.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after refusing to wear mask on plane from Vancouver

Under the federal order, all travellers must have face masks and wear them while boarding, during the flight and when leaving the aircraft.

In addition, travellers must comply with any instructions given by a gate agent or a crew member with respect to wearing a face covering.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesWestJetTransport CanadaWestJet Masksno mask fine airplane canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers