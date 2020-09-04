Man dead after falling from balcony of North York apartment on fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from a balcony of a North York apartment while crews were on scene of a fire on Friday.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News that crews responded to a fire in a unit in an apartment building at 8 Roanoke Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:20 a.m.

Police said a man fell from the building and was without vital signs before being pronounced dead on scene.

As of 11:40 a.m., police said the fire was out.

Roads are closed in the area.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

It is unclear at this time the cause of the fire, but police said the death will be treated as suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

FIRE:

Roanoke Rd + Underhill Dr

– Fire has been put out

– Victim who fell has succumbed to injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Death will be treated as suspicious

– Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire

– Officers will assist with scene

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2020