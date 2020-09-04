Menu

Canada

Man dead after falling from balcony of North York apartment on fire: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Fire truck file photo.
Fire truck file photo. Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from a balcony of a North York apartment while crews were on scene of a fire on Friday.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News that crews responded to a fire in a unit in an apartment building at 8 Roanoke Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:20 a.m.

Police said a man fell from the building and was without vital signs before being pronounced dead on scene.

As of 11:40 a.m., police said the fire was out.

Roads are closed in the area.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

It is unclear at this time the cause of the fire, but police said the death will be treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

