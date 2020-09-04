Man dead after falling from balcony of North York apartment on fire: police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from a balcony of a North York apartment while crews were on scene of a fire on Friday.
Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News that crews responded to a fire in a unit in an apartment building at 8 Roanoke Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:20 a.m.
Police said a man fell from the building and was without vital signs before being pronounced dead on scene.
As of 11:40 a.m., police said the fire was out.
Roads are closed in the area.
Trending Stories
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.
It is unclear at this time the cause of the fire, but police said the death will be treated as suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments