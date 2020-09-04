52-year-old woman, 24-year-old man arrested in connection with string of Kitchener break-ins

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of recent break-ins in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say the robberies occurred between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3 at businesses near Strasburg Road.
A 24-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including break and enteR, break and enter with intent, and trafficking in stolen property.
Trending Stories
A 52-year-old Kitchener woman is facing several charges including trafficking in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity by calling 519-570-9777 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments