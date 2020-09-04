Labour Day 2020: Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Curious about what’s open and closed over the upcoming Labour Day in Ottawa? We have you covered.

Many retailers, grocery stores and other services will be closed on the upcoming statutory holiday across Ontario.

There’s some bad news for shoppers hoping to hit up the Tanger Outlets: while a city committee voted earlier this week to approve a designation that would allow the outlet mall to open on statutory holidays, the decision still needs approval from the full city council, which won’t happen until after Labour Day.

Shopping

Most of Ottawa’s malls, including St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place D’Orleans and Bayshore Shopping Centre, will be closed to the public. The downtown Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Regina business owner reflects on the future of indoor shopping malls Regina business owner reflects on the future of indoor shopping malls

Food and drink

While most grocery stores are closed on Sept. 7, a handful are keeping their doors open:

The Loblaws on Rideau Street and on Isabella Street in the Glebe are both open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All regular LCBO stores are closed but some convenience outlets might still be open.

The following Beer Stores in the area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Story continues below advertisement

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

Swimming and recreation

A number of indoor and wading pools in Ottawa will be open, but swimming hours at indoor pools must be reserved in advance and wading pools carry 30-minute time limits.

Splash pads will be open as well, weather permitting.

Lifeguard supervision has ended at Ottawa beaches for the season.

Some weight and cardio rooms at Ottawa recreation centres will be open with modified hours on Sept. 7. Click here for the latest updates on the City of Ottawa’s recreation services.

You can also find a full list of the National Capital Commission’s beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling here.

The Crown corporation has extended its pilot program opening up its parkways in Ottawa to pedestrians and cyclists on weekends into September, with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway all closed off to motor vehicles on Labour Day as well.

Tourism and entertainment

Municipal museums, art galleries and theatres will be closed on Labour Day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens to the public this weekend and will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Arts Gallery will also be open for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History will be closed.

Read more: Ottawa youth theatre group faces Friday deadline to end backyard production

Among the places to catch a movie on Labour Day are:

All Cineplex locations in Ottawa, including the Carling Avenue theatre, which closed briefly for a deep cleaning earlier this week after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Landmark Cinemas in Orleans and Kanata

The Mayfair Theatre

The ByTowne Cinema

Cine Starz, in both the St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d’Orleans

2:36 ‘Tenet’ movie release seen as litmus test for industry ‘Tenet’ movie release seen as litmus test for industry

Transit and parking

Buses and light-rail transit will operate according to a Sunday schedule on Labour Day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Confederation Line LRT will run from 8 a.m. to the following morning at 1 a.m.

Note that the north-south Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT.

Trillium Line replacement buses will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Labour Day also marks the end of special OC Transpo bus service to the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Petrie Island via routes 185, 25 and 139.

Para Transpo will operate according to a holiday service schedule.

All city of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Labour Day.

Free parking will be available at City Hall from Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. until Sept. 8 at 6 a.m.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Labour Day, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test, the Moodie care clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Heron care clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Brewer Assessment Centre will be closed on Labour Day.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre will be closed for general calls, but the COVID-19 phone line at 613-580-6744 will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Labour Day.

Also closed on Sept. 7:

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

Dental clinics

Parenting in Ottawa Drop-ins

OPH’s baby helpline and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed on Labour Day.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Residents can still call 311 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 The future of travel after pandemic The future of travel after pandemic