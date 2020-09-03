Menu

Crime

Peel police issue arrest warrant for 3rd suspect in connection to teen’s shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 5:20 pm
Peel police release graphic shooting video in bid to draw leads
WATCH ABOVE (JULY 2020): (WARNING, DISTURBING CONTENT) Peel Regional Police are offering more information about two separate shootings involving rival gangs that killed one man and an unintended target, a 17-year-old youth. As Morganne Campbell reports, police have made some headway in the case but they still need help.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police west of Toronto have issued a new arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis, who was one of six people shot outside a Mississauga, Ont., apartment building last year.

The high school student died at the scene, while the five other victims – a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 50-year-old woman – were sent to hospital.

Read more: Fatal 2019 Mississauga shootings of teen bystander, Brampton man tied to gang dispute: police

Peel regional police have said Davis was not the target of the shooting on Sept. 14, 2019.

Police say two people have already been arrested in the incident, and they’ve now issued a warrant for a third suspect.

They say 21-year-old Tyrone Lothian is wanted on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, discharge firearm with intent and intentionally discharge a firearm recklessly, while the other two accused were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have said 140 rounds of ammunition were fired in the incident, which they’ve alleged was gang-related.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel policeMississauga shootingJonathan Davismissisauga Fatal ShootingTyrone Lothian
