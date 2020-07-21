Police to provide update on 2019 murders of Mississauga teen, Brampton man

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are scheduled to provide an update on the 2019 shooting deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man in Mississauga.

According to a brief statement issued by police, Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Supt. Martin Ottaway will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jonathan Davis, a Grade 12 student at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School, was outside a Darcel Avenue apartment building (near Goreway and Morning Star drives) with several other residents on the evening of Sept. 14 when investigators alleged seven suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing mostly armed with semi-automatic handguns fired almost 140 rounds of ammunition.

Former interim chief Chris McCord described the shooting as an “ambush-type attack,” forcing parents and children to go running. Police said Davis, who was believed to be a bystander, was shot and killed.

Five people were taken to hospital with various injuries. Four of the injured victims are between 13 and 17 years old. A 50-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries.

McCord said investigators believe those filming a music video were the targets of the shooting.

Davis’s death sparked a large outpouring of emotion from community members. Family and friends described him as smart, noting he made the honour roll, and passionate about electronics and fixing things. Davis was also remembered as a devoted older brother to two sisters and a supportive son.

More than a month later, police said emergency crews were called to a Highway 410 off-ramp at Derry Road with reports of a shooting.

On Oct. 22, investigators said Brampton resident Giovanni Delahaye was fatally shot and two others were injured after the vehicle Delahaye was a passenger in exited the highway to go onto Derry Road when another dark-coloured vehicle approached it and multiple gunshots were fired.