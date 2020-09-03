Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Fanshawe College postpones fall convocation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:51 pm
fanshawe college coronavirus
Fanshawe College as seen on May 20, 2020. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News Radio 980 CFPL

Fanshawe College will be deferring all fall convocation ceremonies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies were scheduled to take place in St. Thomas, Woodstock, Simcoe, London and Huron/Bruce between October and November of this year.

In a statement, the college said it hopes to hold an in-person celebration next spring for all 2020 graduates if health officials deem it safe.

The announcement impacts approximately 2,100 graduates.

Read more: Coronavirus: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 3 cases, including 2 listed as resolved

“Students have persevered through a very difficult time to complete their studies under extraordinary circumstances,” says Michele Beaudoin, vice-president of student services.

“We are very proud of their accomplishments, and we know how disappointing this news will be. We look forward to celebrating their achievements when the threat of the pandemic has subsided.”

To honour graduates in the interim, the college will launch a graduation celebration webpage to honour their achievements this fall.

