3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 716

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 716, including 37 deaths.

One of the new cases is in Bracebridge, Ont., and involves a resident at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The other new cases involve two women, from Bradford and Ramara, Ont. The source of their infections is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently two coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care homes in the area — one at the Pines and the other at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ont.

There have also been 17 other institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — nine at long-term care facilities, four at retirement homes, three at workplaces and one at a group home.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the 716 coronavirus cases in Simcoe County and Muskoka, 91 per cent — or 650 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 132 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,686, including 2,812 deaths.