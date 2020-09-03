Menu

Health

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 716

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Ontario schools scramble to implement COVID-19 protocols
Premier Doug Ford says he wants schools to have a can-do attitude as they scramble to implement dozens of new COVID-19 protocols preparing for the return of students. But while Ford remains optimistic, others are now calling for an independent review. Travis Dhanraj reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 716, including 37 deaths.

One of the new cases is in Bracebridge, Ont., and involves a resident at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Read more: A second coronavirus lockdown in Canada? Experts discuss the likelihood

The other new cases involve two women, from Bradford and Ramara, Ont. The source of their infections is still under investigation.

There are currently two coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care homes in the area — one at the Pines and the other at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ont.

There have also been 17 other institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — nine at long-term care facilities, four at retirement homes, three at workplaces and one at a group home.

Read more: Ontario reports 132 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 42,686

Of all the 716 coronavirus cases in Simcoe County and Muskoka, 91 per cent — or 650 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 132 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,686, including 2,812 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario premier tours school amid continued concerns over reopening plan
