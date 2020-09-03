Manitoba’s top doc gives update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will get a live update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were announced in Manitoba on Wednesday, but public health officials said one previously identified case was determined to be from out-of-province, bringing the net total of new cases to 12.

The new cases Wednesday brought the province’s overall total of lab-confirmed novel coronavirus cases reported since March to 1,244. Manitoba currently has 454 active cases and 14 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, health officials said.

Late in the day Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the city said the employee is part of the public works department, but does not have a public-facing job and works in areas where the public does not have access.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, health officials said two previously identified cases in Winnipeg are linked to recent outbreaks at two local care homes: Fred Douglas Lodge and Beacon Hill Lodge. Close contacts are being identified and the investigation continues.

Both locations, the province said, have put in place additional safety measures to reduce the risk to staff and residents, and are restricting visits.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

