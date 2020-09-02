Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

City of Winnipeg employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 10:22 pm
Winnipeg skyline 2014 Canadian Museum for Human Rights Esplanade Riel
Global News / File

A city of Winnipeg employee is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city said the employee is part of the public works department, but does not have a public-facing job and works in areas where the public does not have access.

READ MORE: Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, transit

Coworkers who may have been in contact with the employee have been sent home and instructed to get tested and self-isolate. Areas the individual came into contact with are undergoing enhanced cleaning protocols.

The city would not release further details on the employee or their condition due to privacy reasons.

Masks are now mandatory at all city-operated facilities.

Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit
Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of WinnipegPublic Works Departmentcity employeeCity of Winnipeg COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers