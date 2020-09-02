City of Winnipeg employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A city of Winnipeg employee is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city said the employee is part of the public works department, but does not have a public-facing job and works in areas where the public does not have access.

Coworkers who may have been in contact with the employee have been sent home and instructed to get tested and self-isolate. Areas the individual came into contact with are undergoing enhanced cleaning protocols.

The city would not release further details on the employee or their condition due to privacy reasons.

Masks are now mandatory at all city-operated facilities.

