Canada

Driver killed after head-on crash with truck in Montreal’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 10:12 am
Montreal police found the driver of the car unconscious at the scene.
Montreal police found the driver of the car unconscious at the scene. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

A 57-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident late Wednesday in Montreal East after he deviated from his lane and collided head on with a tractor truck.

Montreal police say calls were received at the 911 central around 5:40 p.m. to report the crash on Marien Avenue, near the intersection of Place Marien, in Montreal East.

The vehicle was heading south when it deviated from its lane and went into the oncoming traffic, according to police.

When police arrived, the driver was unconscious. His death was pronounced shortly after by medical authorities at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was unharmed. He spoke with investigators.

Investigators also met with witnesses at the scene.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
