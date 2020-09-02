Quebec looks to build network of reserved lanes on Montreal-area highways

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is planning to create a network of reserved lanes for public transit and carpooling along highways in the Montreal area.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel and Chantal Rouleau, junior transport minister, unveiled the road network plan dubbed Réseau métropolitain de voies réservées (RMVR) on Wednesday in Montreal.

Bonnardel said it is “too early” to provide the exact costs and dates for the project aimed at reducing traffic, but he hopes to build some of those reserved lanes by 2022.

“I want people to spend less time in their vehicles,” Bonnardel said.

As part of the plan, the government is launching a call for tenders to hire a firm to carry out a study on what is needed for reserved lanes along highways in Laval, Longueuil and other cities.

After a company is selected, it will specifically look at highways 13, 20, 25, 440 and 640 as well as route 116.

“We hope in this study we will find different solutions for different highways,” said Bonnardel.

The province’s goal is to get drivers to stop commuting to work alone in their cars and to instead opt for the bus or carpooling options, he added.

